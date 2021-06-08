Digital 'time card' in Greece expected in first half of 2022, according to gov't

A so-called digital "time card" will be activated in three successive phases, according to Greece's labor and social insurances ministry, following ratification of a wide-ranging draft law last week, which implements a variety of changes in the country's labor market.

The aim, according to the ministry and supporters of the legislation, is to monitor a wage-earner's employment hours in "real time".

According to initial reports, the specific "digital card" may be activated using a mobile phone app, with a horizon of implementation given for the first half of 2022 for specific sectors.

The first phase of the reform comes this year, however, with wage-earners in Greece to acquire access to all information regarding their employment registered on the ministry's system.