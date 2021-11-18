Greek state budget deficit down in Jan-Oct

Greek state budget deficit shrank in the January-October period. The Bank of Greece, in a monthly report, said that the central government cash deficit fell to 12.5 billion euros in the 10-month period, from 14.9 billion in the corresponding period last year, reflecting an increase in budget revenue to 37.5 billion euros from 34.6 billion last year. Budget spending totaled 50.7 billion euros, up from 47.6 billion in the 2020 period. The primary deficit fell to 8.4 billion euros, from 9.6 billion in 2020.