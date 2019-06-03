Deadline extended for application to settle arrears to tax bureau, via 120 instalments

Another deadline extension, this one dealing with an application for inclusion in a 120-instalment plan to cover arrears to the tax bureau, was announced on Monday, with the due date moved back to Sept. 30, 2019.

The previous deadline was June 28, 2019.

According to the independent authority for public revenues, more than 45,000 applications were fielded on the relevant electronic platform during its first week of operation.

The value of arrears for which applications were submitted is 402 million euros, of which 311 are the actual debts and 91 the interest tacked on.