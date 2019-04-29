Arrests made in death of cameraman during fireworks 'duel'; girl injured by stray bullet in critical condition

Seven suspects have been arrested in the southern Greek city of Kalamata in relation to the accidental death of a 53-year-old cameraman on Saturday evening, Holy Saturday before Easter Sunday, as the latter was struck by a rocket fired during an annual fireworks "dual".

Six of the suspects are reportedly linked with one of the groups taking part in the event, while the seventh is a municipal councilor that organized it.

In a related development, an eight-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet reportedly fired during another Easter celebration remains in critical condition.

The incident took place over the weekend in the village of Thespies, near Thebes. The victim was playing with other children in her yard when she was struck in the head by a bullet, possibly the result of a ricochet.

The child remains hospitalized at an Athens area children hospital, following emergency surgery.