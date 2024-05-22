Pro Credit Bank: Ηalf a billion euro loans to Greek SMEs from 2015 until today

German development bank Pro Credit Bank has granted Greece loans totaling half a billion euros, since it launched operations in our country in 2015 until today, with 99% of its portfolio consisting of small and medium-sized enterprises.

More than 50% of the loans concern small and medium-sized enterprises (and natural persons) from Thessaloniki and the rest were mostly also granted to clients from Northern Greece and Thessaly. According to the Bank’s management, it mainly attracts customers thanks to its competitive interest rates, both on loans and on deposits.

4,000 businesses

The president of the bank, Petar Slavov, and the general manager of Thessaloniki, Angeliki Arvaniti, emphasized in a meeting with journalists that the customers of Pro Credit Bank in Greece exceed 4,000 businesses and deposits amount to 200 million euros. Pro Credit Bank has a physical store in Greece, which is based in Pylaia, Thessaloniki, and its management regularly conducts road shows in various regions of the country.

The Bank will organize an event on Thursday, May 23, at the DT&S – CISCO International Center for Digital Transformation & Skills, at 18:00, aiming to attract additional customers from the Greek export business community.