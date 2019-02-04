Tsipras' official itinerary for 2-day visit to Turkey released

Monday, 04 February 2019 16:55
UPD:17:13
EPA/KAYHAN OZER/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT
A- A A+

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ office on Monday released an official itinerary for his two-day visit to neighboring Turkey on Tuesday and Wednesday, with visits to both Ankara and Istanbul.

In Ankara on Tuesday, Tsipras will first be received by Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay at the presidential mansion, followed by his closely-watched meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Talks between the Greek and Turkish sides will follow, along with a joint press conference.

A reception in the evening will follow.

Tsipras arrives in Istanbul on Wednesday, where he will first be given a guided tour of the Hagia Sofia. He will then travel to the small Marmara island of Halki (Heybeliada), where he will be received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for a tour of the patriarchate’s pre-eminent, but still closed, theological seminary.

Tsipras will also meet with representatives of the Istanbul area’s now tiny ethnic Greek community at the country’s general council in the Bosporus metropolis.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών