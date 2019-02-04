Tsipras' official itinerary for 2-day visit to Turkey released

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras’ office on Monday released an official itinerary for his two-day visit to neighboring Turkey on Tuesday and Wednesday, with visits to both Ankara and Istanbul.

In Ankara on Tuesday, Tsipras will first be received by Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay at the presidential mansion, followed by his closely-watched meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Talks between the Greek and Turkish sides will follow, along with a joint press conference.

A reception in the evening will follow.

Tsipras arrives in Istanbul on Wednesday, where he will first be given a guided tour of the Hagia Sofia. He will then travel to the small Marmara island of Halki (Heybeliada), where he will be received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for a tour of the patriarchate’s pre-eminent, but still closed, theological seminary.

Tsipras will also meet with representatives of the Istanbul area’s now tiny ethnic Greek community at the country’s general council in the Bosporus metropolis.