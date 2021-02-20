Actor-director at center of 'MeToo' pedophile allegations arrested by police in Athens

The noted actor-director at the center of an ongoing furor in Greece regarding allegations of pedophilia and abuse of teenage boys was arrested on Saturday, hours after he voluntarily appeared at the Athens police headquarters.

Dimitris Lignadis, who up until this month was the culture ministry-appointed director of the National Theatre, the most prestigious in Greece, was arrested on a warrant citing multiple counts of rape.

A pair of Athens prosecutors issued the warrant, based on recently compiled testimony by people who alleged that the man raped them over previous years.

An indictment was conveyed to an investigating magistrate, who approved with the issuance of an arrest warrant.