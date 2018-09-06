Acropolis Museum among 'Top 6' worldwide, according to Tripadvisor

The Acropolis Museum is among the top six museums in the world for 2018, according to Tripadvisor, which bestowed its annual "Travellers Choice Awards" this week.

The distinctions are awarded based on reviews and preferences of millions of users from around the world who use the specific travel and tourism online platform.

Tripadvisor referred to a new building - located off the southern slope of the Acropolis - that is just as impressive as the artifacts it hosts inside. It also cites the glass floor leading into the museum and the extensive archaeological excavation that can be seen underneath.

The "Top 10" museums in Greece, based on Tripadvisor reviews, are:

1. Acropolis Museum

2. Heraklion Archaeological Museum (Irakleio, Crete)

3. The National Archaeological Museum of Athens

4. The Greek National Football Team Museum (Chania, Crete)

5. The Cyclades Olive Museum (Andros island)

6. The Silversmithing Museum (Ioannina, NW Greece)

7. The Municipal Museum of the Kalavritan Holocaust

(Kalavryta, NW Peloponnese)

8. The Metsovon Folk Art Museum (Metsovo, NW Greece)

9. The Paul Vrellis Museum of Greek History (Ioannina)

10. The Delphi Archaeological Museum (south-central Greece, at the eponymous archaeological site)

The best museum worldwide, according to the survey, is the Musée d'Orsay, followed by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City, and the same metropolis' Metropolitan Museum of Art.