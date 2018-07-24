24 confirmed deaths in Greek wildfires; fear of more fatalities

At least 24 dead are the toll so far from catastrophic wildfires in eastern Attica prefecture, east of the greater Athens area, while reports point to the possibility of even more deaths, of up to 50. Another 150 people were injured, of which 11 are in serious condition.

All of the victims were found in a stretch of pine-covered coast between the settlement of Mati and the popular Kokkino Limanaki beach, an area also dotted with numerous summer homes.

The scourge of summertime wildfires in southern Greece suddenly emerged with a vengeance on Monday amid arid conditions and swirling winds, with several blazes around the greater Athens area’s remaining pine forests and rural areas.

Besides the first blaze, which was first recorded in the west Attica coastal resort town of Kinetta, wildfires later erupted to the east of Athens (Rafina, Pikermi, Mati, Neos Voutzas) and to the north of the Greek capital, on the slopes of Mt. Penteli.

Roadways were blocked on stretches of two coastal highways, one west of Athens and the other to the east.

The Greek government, later in the afternoon, requested international assistance to tackle the blazes.