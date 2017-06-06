BoG announces figures for NPEs targets; total reaches 105 bln€

Tuesday, 06 June 2017 15:54
UPD:15:56
REUTERS/YANNIS BEHRAKIS
A- A A+

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Tuesday unveiled targets for non-performing exposures (NPEs) in the country, while noting that the Olympus-sized “mountain” of exposures in the crisis-battered country fell by a marginal 1 percent - compared to December 2016 - to total 105 billion euros.

The figures emanate from data collected as of March 2017.

On a somewhat brighter note, the figure was down by 3 percent from its peak in March 2016, or 3.5 billion euros in absolute terms.

The report, in its entirety, can be found here:

 http://www.bankofgreece.gr/BogEkdoseis/Report_Operational_Targets_for_NPEs_EN_clean_Final_June_2017.pdf

