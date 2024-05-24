Development Ministry imposes fines on 3 servicers and debt collection firms

Greece’s Development Ministry imposed administrative fines of a total amount of 305,000 euros on servicers and debt collection companies for violation of the relevant legislation.

More specifically:

– A fine of 65,000 euros was imposed on doValue Greece

– A fine of 60,000 was imposed on QQuant Master Servicer

– A fine of 90,000 euros was imposed on Cepal Hellas

The Ministry of Development carries out intensive inspections to ensure compliance with the legislation that regulates the operation of collection companies, and behavior that violates the regulations is not accepted. From September 2023 until today, fines totaling 1,825,000 euros have been imposed.

Development Minister, Kostas Skrekas, commented: “Our government is determined to ensure that debt collection companies operate in a legal, responsible and ethical manner. Unfair practices and behaviors that offend citizens cannot be accepted. Our efforts to strengthen the consumer protection framework and ensure the smooth operation of the market continue unabated.”