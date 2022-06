Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, June 9, at 10:00, will address the presentation of the "Fofi Gennimata" programme for the provision of free preventive mammograms to women aged 50 to 69, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

At 21:00 the prime minister will speak at the awards ceremony of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the Zappeion Mansion.