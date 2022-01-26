PM Mitsotakis to chair cabinet teleconference meeting on Wed. morning

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 09:41
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a teleconference of the cabinet at 11:00 am on Wednesday that will include a review of the effects of the thunderstorm that hit Greece on Monday.

Other items on the agenda include the following:

- Presentation of Environment & Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas on the ratification of the memorandum of cooperation between Greece and Cyprus relating to infrastructural restoration and upgrade of fire-afflicted areas in Eastern Attica (incorporation of EU Directive 2019/944 on joint rules for the internal electric energy market)

- Presentation by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Deputy Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos on a draft bill to incorporate EU Directive 2020/262 on special consumer taxes and Directive 2017/952 on rules to fight tax evasion 

- Presentation by Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras on a bill for international trade mediation

- Ratification of a gift by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation for the planning, construction, and equipping of the University Children's Hospital of Thessaloniki, introduced by Health Minister Thanos Plevris, and

- Amendment to cabinet act 42/2020 related to plans for hirings in 2021, introduced by Interior Minister Makis Voridis.

 Source: ANA-MPA


