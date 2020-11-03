Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed cases surge past 2K on Tues.; 13 related fatalities

Confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece continued to climb to record highs this week, with the single-day tally on Tuesday reaching 2,166, and with related fatalities reported as 13 the same day.

Once again, the greater Athens and Thessaloniki areas led in numbers, 542 and 595, respectively.

Just as worrisome, the number of patients with acute coronavirus symptoms being treated in hospital ICUs also increased, with the number on Tuesday reported as 169.

The average age of those in ICUs is 65, while 89.3 percent either suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The Covid-19-related death toll reached 655 in the east Mediterranean country since the pandemic’s outbreak.