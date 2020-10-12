Covid-19 outbreak: 295 confirmed cases on Mon.; seven related fatalities over last 24-hour period

Seven Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Monday by Greek public health authorities, along with another 295 confirmed instances of the coronavirus, a day after the number of people being treated in hospital ICUs for the virulent virus reached a triple-digit figure, at 100.

The last figure fell to 91 on Monday.

Forty-eight of the positive tests with traced to other cases, while 40 were detected at border points. 

The death toll in Greece from the pandemic reached 456, with the average age being 79, and with a whopping 96.5 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying health condition or were above the age of 70.   

