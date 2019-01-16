Tsipras govt achieves razor-thin vote of confidence, as expected

The Tsipras government on Wednesday evening scraped together a razor-thin majority in Parliament to gain a vote of confidence, all ahead of the submission of the contentious Prespra agreement in the coming days for ratification.

The final tally was 151 MPs in favor of giving the hard left government a vote of confidence. Out of the 299 MPs in the legislature, 148 voted against.

The result was more-or-less expected, as four deputies elected to the current Parliament with the right-wing Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party voted in favor, even though party founder and president Panos Kammenos voted against – days after he resigned as defense minister.

The ruling party also picked up a positive vote by a deputy affiliated with the centrist Potami party, as well as the current deputy public order minister, Katerina Papakosta, who was elected with New Democracy party in 2015 and subsequently expelled from the latter.