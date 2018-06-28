ND increases double-digit percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA

Thursday, 28 June 2018 20:05
UPD:20:09
Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party increased its already double-digit percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA, in the latest opinion poll results announced on Thursday.

Results by the Pulse firm, commissioned and presented on the Athens-based Skai broadcaster, shows center-right ND leading hard left SYRIZA by 12.5 percentage points, 34 percent of respondents' preferences to 21.5 percent for the latter. The results, without adjusting for blank/invalid/undecided responses, gives ND an 11.5-point lead.

The social democrat Kinima Allagis grouping, mostly coalesced around the socialist PASOK party, polled 7.5 percent of respondents' preferences, the same figure for ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi). The Communist Party (KKE) was the only other political formation exceeding 3 percent in the poll, collecting 6 percent of respondents' preferences.

Asked about who they believe will win the next general election, regardless of who they support, 58 percent of respondents (56 percent in May) said ND; 23 percent (22 percent last month) picked SYRIZA.

 

 

