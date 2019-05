Greece's light manufacturing sector continued to post encouraging performances, with April 2019 reaching growth levels not seen since 2000.

According to the IHS Markit survey, the increase in production and new orders accelerated, while employment was also boosted, rising at rates not recorded since 1999.

Markit's PMI index reached 54.7 points in March 2019 and 56.6 points in April 2019, a 19-year high.