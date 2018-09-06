Greece's jobless rate eases to 19.1% in June 2018

Seasonally adjusted unemployment eased to 19.1 percent in June 2018, compared with an official rate of 21.3 percent in the same month of 2017, the country's statistics authority (EL.STAT) announced on Thursday.

The revised jobless figure for May 2018 was 19.3 percent.

EL.STAT said the number of officially employed people in the country in June 2018 exceeded 3.863 million, while registered unemployed people were nearly 910,000. The economically non-active population reached 3.203 million.

Nearly 84,000 people were added to employment rolls in June 2018 compared to the same month last year, up 2.2 percent; by nearly 18,000 people compared with the preceding month, May 2018.