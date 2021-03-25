Mitsotakis-Biden phone contact; US president refers to 200 years of friendship, shared values

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke by phone on Thursday evening with US President Joe Biden, with the latter referring to two centuries of close Greece-US bonds, on the occasion of the day's commemoration of the bicentennial of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence.

Moreover, the half-hour call came after the conclusion of an EU Summit (via teleconference), which included Biden's participation, the first by a US president since more than a decade.

Sources in Athens referred to a very cordial discussion.

Earlier, the US president had referred to common values and long-standing friendship between the Greek and US people, in his message at an event of the Archdiocese of America in New York - also coming in commemoration for the March 25 Greek Independence Day. Moreover, the US president said Greece-US ties are now the closest that they've ever been.