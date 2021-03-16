State OKs 2-month extraordinary stipend to sellers of street mag set up to combat homelessness

Tuesday, 16 March 2021
UPD:21:05
Greece's relevant labor and social security ministry this week announced that the state will allocate a 534-euro monthly stipend, separately for the months January and February 2021, to the vendors selling the street magazine "Sxedia" (pronounced 'schedia'), most of whom were once homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

According to the relevant minister, a joint ministerial decision will be published this week in the government gazette. Minister Costis Hatzidakis met on Monday with a delegation of the newspaper sellers and representatives of the NGO Diogenes, which publishes the periodical.

