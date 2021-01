A joint Epsilon Net-Space Hellas investment vehicle on Monday announced the long-awaited purchase of Marfin Investment Group's (MIG) stake in the Athens-based software and platform provider SingularLogic.

SingularLogic is one of the biggest IT companies in Greece.

The deal, including the transfer of shares and assumption of SingularLogic's loan obligations to Piraeus Bank, was billed as totaling 18.05 million euros, a sum covered by Epsilon Net-Space Hellas.