Mandatory Covid-19 quarantine period after arrival to Greece increased to seven days

The Greek government on Friday announced that a three-day mandatory quarantine for people arriving from abroad will be increased to seven days, while adding that all Covid-19 Notams affecting arriving flights from international destinations have been extended to Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

A new notice issued by Greece's civil aviation authority foresees that passengers arriving in the country up until Jan. 21 - regardless of the country from where the plane commenced the flight including EU members - will be subject to the quarantine for seven days. The quarantine site will be the residence or lodging declared on the PLF form.

For shorter stays in the country, i.e. the transit period for departure to another third country, then the quarantine will be period until departure.

A rapid test will also be mandatory during a passenger's arrival, based on the Passenger Locator Form. This obligation will be particularly strict for people arriving from the UK.