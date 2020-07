Another 35 instances of Covid-19 infections were recorded in Greece on Monday, continuing a trend of higher daily instances, although only four cases were detected at border entries.

The figure brings the total number to 4,227 in the east Mediterranean country, with nine patients on life support in ICUs due to coronavirus infection.

The death toll reached 202, with the average age of the victims at 76, and with 96 percent either exceeding 70 at the time of death or with an underlying condition.