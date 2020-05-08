Reuters: Eurogroup OKs cheap credit line for members hardest hit from coronavirus

Friday, 08 May 2020 20:57
UPD:20:59
REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Reuters on Friday afternoon reported that euro zone ministers have agree over a 240-billion-euros credit line to support the hardest hit member from the Covid-19 pandemic. The news agency quoted French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in its report.
The decision, if confirmed, is crucial for Greece, which is desperately looking forward to cheaper financing in order to weather out the repercussions from the coronavirus, one of which threatens to wipe out the 2020 tourism season.
The entire article is here:
https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-eu-eurogroup/french-finance-min-says-eurogroup-has-reached-240-bln-euro-deal-idUSP6N28M012 

