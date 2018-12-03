Latest political row erupts from press leaks citing report by govt-backing majority on Parliament com't, political rivals cited

The latest political row in Greece emerged on Monday morning from press leaks of a report by the majority of members on a Parliament committee investigating alleged health sector corruption, with the main "target" being former minister Adonis Georgiadis, an outspoken critic of the current leftist-rightist coalition government. At two other top Greek politicians, current EU Commissioner from Greece Dimitris Avramopoulos and former PASOK minister Andreas Loverdos are reportedly mentioned.

The report, which has yet to be officially released, was signed by members on the Parliamentary committee affiliated with leftist SYRIZA party, the dominant partner in the leftist-rightist coalition government in Greece.

Based on the initial press leak, which was circulated by the state-run news agency early Monday morning, the voluminous report cites "moral complicity" by Georgiadis in 27 "improper hirings" by the country's state-run disease control center (KEEL.PO) during his tenure as minister, among others.

"... the summation of legal arguments that refer to the area of responsibility of Ad. Georgiades, along with other evidence that has been collected by the committee, will be transferred to the judiciary, in order for it to engage in a further investigation," was the statement that accompanied the report's findings, according to the first news dispatch.

Based on the leak, the coalition-backing MPs on the committee discerned "sufficient indications" of wrongdoing, "which if confirmed should lead to indictments, distinguishing the (alleged) offenses and personalizing responsibilities," according to the leaked contents of the report.

In an livid response, Georgiadis said he will file libel lawsuits against the SYRIZA MPs serving on the committee, as well as a charge of abuse of power.

Among others, the controversial MP and former minister said the specific case has already been probed by prosecutors, who have issued a report of their preliminary investigation, "where not a shred of evidence has been found against me".

Other "indications" of impropriety, according to the SYRIZA MPs, include the price paid for the current KEEL.PO building, advertising campaigns, the purchase of anti-flu vaccinations and hand-held devices used to measure people's temperature, usually employed at airports during flu outbreaks.