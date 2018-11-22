BoG finally unveils long-expected proposal to reduce 'bad debt' held by Greek banks

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Thursday unveiled its long-expected proposal to better manage “bad debt” weighing heavily on Greece’s thrice recapitalized banking sector, formally proposing the establishment of a “special purpose vehicle” to transfer a significant chunk of non-performing exposures (NPEs) along with a portion of deferred tax credits (DTCs) already booked on banks’ balance sheets.

The proposal is included in a report entitled “Overview of the Greek Financial System”, itself called a special feature, i.e. “A Systemic Proposal for the Management of NPEs”.

