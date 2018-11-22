BoG finally unveils long-expected proposal to reduce 'bad debt' held by Greek banks

Thursday, 22 November 2018 20:27
UPD:20:28
REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A- A A+

The Bank of Greece (BoG) on Thursday unveiled its long-expected proposal to better manage “bad debt” weighing heavily on Greece’s thrice recapitalized banking sector, formally proposing the establishment of a “special purpose vehicle” to transfer a significant chunk of non-performing exposures (NPEs) along with a portion of deferred tax credits (DTCs) already booked on banks’ balance sheets.

The proposal is included in a report entitled “Overview of the Greek Financial System”, itself called a special feature, i.e. “A Systemic Proposal for the Management of NPEs”.

The entire special feature is here

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών