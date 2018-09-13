Greek umemployment rate falls to 19% in Q2 2018

The official unemployment rate in Greece continued to ease in 2018, with the latest figures for the second quarter of the year showing it dropping to 19 percent, down from 21.2 percent in the preceding quarter as well as lower than the 21.1 percent figure for the same quarter of 2017.

Employment, according to the Greek statistics authority (EL.STAT) increased by 3.7 percent from the preceding quarter, and was up by 1.8 percent from the same quarter in 2017.

In absolute terms, the number of employed people in Greece during Q2 2018 reached 3.86 million, while the number of registered unemployed neared 906,000.