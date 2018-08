A garage fire aboard a large ferry boat headed to Crete from Piraeus erupted at roughly 4 a.m. (02.00 GMT) as it was sailing eight nautical miles off a Saronic Gulf islet caused the vessel to return to port.

According to reports, all 875 passengers aboard the ferry "Eleftherios Venizelos" were unharmed.

The ferry boat's crew initially battled the blaze, while fire-fighting efforts continued after it returned to Piraeus.