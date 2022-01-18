'Greece has prepared a set of possible restrictive measures if Turkey returns to an aggressive attitude towards Greece & Cyprus'

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended a memorial ceremony in honor of European Parliament President David Sassoli, who passed away on January 11, held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday.

In the book of condolences, the Greek premier paid tribute to a "true European leader," noting that Sassoli "always fought for the promotion of social solidarity."

Mitsotakis also spoke at a meeting of MEPs of the European People's Party, whom he told: "I felt it was my duty to pay tribute to David Sassoli. I remember with emotion his presence in Athens last May, when he was with us to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Greece's accession to the European Economic Community."

Among the topics that Mitsotakis addressed were the coronavirus pandemic, rising general prices and energy price hikes, migration, the need for a strategic autonomy of Europe, Greek-French strategic cooperation, and how the Eastern Mediterranean is the key to Europe's energy supply.

On Greece-Turkey relations, Mitsotakis said that "we must be aware of the fact that there has been no fundamental change in Turkey's policy towards Greece," and he continued to point out that "this is why we took this two-tier approach, extending a hand of friendship while at the same time we have prepared a set of possible restrictive measures that could be used if Turkey returns to an aggressive attitude towards Greece and Cyprus."

Source: ANA-MPA