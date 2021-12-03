An extra 60,000 vaccination appointments available as of Sunday, says health official

Some 60,000 additional coronavirus vaccination appointments for any of three doses will become available on Sunday, December 5, Secretary General for Primary Health Care Marios Themistocleous announced on Twitter on Thursday.

At a live briefing earlier in the day, the health official said that it is feasible to administer over 3 million vaccinations in December, while priority will be given to first-dose appointments.

The Greek government on Wednesday announced the mandatory inoculation of all people aged 60 or over.

Themistocleous added that 25,000 first-dose appointments were booked by people over 60 in the last two days, with another 493,000 remaining unvaccinated.

Source: ANA-MPA