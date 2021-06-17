Covid-19 self-tests to be distributed by supermarkets in greater Athens area, Patras

The relevant Greek deputy health minister on Thursday announced that self-tests for the Covid-19 virus will be distributed by super markets in the greater Athens area (Attica prefecture) and in the southwestern prefecture of Achaia (Patras area) for the next three months, including September.

The decision was taken after the associations representing pharmacy owners and pharmacists in the two prefectures refused to continue to distribute the self-test kits for free to eligible individuals.

The development raised eyebrows in the country, as the powerful associations in Greece representing thousands of usually small single-owner pharmacies have for years blocked super market chains from selling non-prescription medications and diagnostic kits.