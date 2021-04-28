Ban on non-essential intra-state travel in Greece ends on May 15

Civil defense authorities in Greece on Wednesday announced that a ban on non-essential intra-state travel within the country will continue until May 15, a date timed with the official opening of the all-important tourism seasons.

Sending SMS messages for specific outdoor activities and travel will also end on that date.

Monday’s opening of the restaurant and café sector involves only outdoor seating areas, and without music. A pandemic-related curfew is also extended to 11 p.m. on Monday, the day after Orthodox Easter Sunday. As such, restaurants and cafes will have to close no later than 10.45 p.m.