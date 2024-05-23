Energean: Sixth natural gas field discovery in the Eastern Mediterranean (Egypt)

Energean announced its sixth natural gas field discovery in the Eastern Mediterranean, on the London and Tel Aviv stock exchanges.

According to the preliminary analysis, gas-initially-in-place (“GIIP”) volumes are expected to reach approximately 87129 Bcf1 based on the P90 to P10 range. First production is expected in Q3 2024.

It is recalled that Energean in 2019 discovered the Karish North field in the sea of Israel, which has been in operation since February.

During 2022 it discovered four more, with the first two recognised as part of the Katlan discovery by the Israeli government, which has also given its approval for the first development phase. The Katlan deposit can also be used for export purposes.

