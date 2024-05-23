IPTO Innovation Hub is in operation

The development of technological solutions and synergies for a more resilient, reliable and sustainable electricity transmission system that will cover the whole range of modern challenges faced by the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) is the goal of the Innovation Hub launched by the Operator.

As part of the operation of the Hub, the IPTO organizes the first IPTO Innovation Challenge Innovation Program, addressing start-ups, research laboratories, university institutions and innovative groups with an open call for innovation proposals on the following topics:

Innovation in Units Maintenance: Development of artificial intelligence software to monitor the condition of metal parts of electricity transmission units.

Innovation in Education: Development of digital solutions for the training of technical personnel for field work in power substations through virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) application.

Manousakis: IPTO is transforming into a high-tech and know-how organization

The President and CEO of IPTO, Manos Manousakis, said: “IPTO is transforming into a high-tech and know-how organization. That is why the Innovation Hub we established aspires to develop into a problem-solving and idea-submitting tool centered on the Operator, for complex business challenges that require emerging technologies and innovative approaches. With the aim of being in tune with the demands of the time, the IPTO remains committed to supporting the innovation ecosystem both in the organization’s internal and external environment.”