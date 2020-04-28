23 arrests of foreign nationals after 2 days of clashes at Samos 'hotspot'

Greek authorities on Tuesday arrested another 15 foreign nationals at a temporary migrant/refugee center on the eastern Aegean island of Samos, following clashes between rival groups of Middle Eastern nationals and men from Sub-Saharan Africa over the past two days.

The widespread violence and rioting at the camp included the torching of tents and other buildings, along with assaults, blackmail and robberies.

A total of 23 people have been arrested, with another two foreign nationals sought.

According to initial reports from the island, the reason behind the clashes was control over which group will distribute electricity within the camp, charging residents for the otherwise free power supplied by the Greek state.