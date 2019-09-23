Draghi: Possible Greek participation in QE possible if progress sustained, reforms implemented

Outgoing European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi on Monday told European Parliament deputies that Greece can be included in the revised QE stimulus program if its continues to post economic progress and implement reforms.

“I am pretty confident that if things continue to move in this way and the progress continues to be significant on the path of reform, there will conditions that Greece can participate in QE but progress has to be made, (it) has to continue,” Reuters quotes Draghi as telling members of the Europarliament’s committee on economic affairs.