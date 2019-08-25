Unaccompanied teen migrant accused of fatally stabbing compatriot at Lesvos 'hotspot'

A minor from Afghanistan, reported as being roughly 15-years-old, was arrested at a "hotspot" on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos (Mytilene) overnight after he allegedly fatally stabbed a compatriot, also identified as a teenager.

Another two teens, also from Afghanistan, based on their initial asylum applications, were injured.

More than 600 unaccompanied juveniles are hosted at the notorious Moria camp on the island, all having been ferried over to Greek territory by migrant smuggling rings operating from the opposite Turkish coast. Smugglers, for a fee, either carry the third country nationals to one of a handful of eastern Aegean islands or supply the flimsy craft need for the short but often dangerous illegal entry.

The migrant/refugee crisis in the Aegean began in earnest in 2015, with most irregular migrants and would-be asylum seekers attempting to reach western and central Europe, especially Germany.