Cesme-Lavrio ferry route - linking western Turkey to Athens area - inaugurated on June 30

The Cesme-to-Lavrio ferry boat route will be inaugurated on June 30, with the inaugural journey being served by the Panama-flagged "Kaunas", with the vessel set to depart the western Turkish port in the evening and reach the extreme southeast Athens-area harbor the next morning.

A partnership between Turkish operator Aegeanseaways and Greece-based Stefmar selected the Kaunas to inaugurate the route.

According to Stefmar chief Stefanos Karakanis, demand for the eight-hour journey is already satisfactory.

Departure from Lavrio will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, in the evening, and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, also in the evening, from Cesme.