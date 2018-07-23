Folli Follie provided temporary court protection from creditors

Embattled Greek jewelry manufacturer and retailer Folli Follie has filed for protection from creditors, under Greece's article 106 of the bankruptcy code, according to announcement on Monday issued by the Athens-based company.

A temporary court order has provided for "precautionary measures", which the FF said aims to "maintain the smooth operation of the company and to avoid a devaluation of its corporate assets from aggressive behaviors, which the company has faced over the recent period."

FF's share have already been suspended from trading on the Athens Stock Exchange.