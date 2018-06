The prime minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Zoran Zaev, again appeared optimistic over a resolution to the long-standing "name issue" still separating Athens and Skopje.

Moreover, he added that the difference will soon be resolved, according to the country's news agency, MIA.

He also said a fixed date for a crucial telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has still not been set.