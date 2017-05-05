Reuters: Commission eyes lower forecast for Greek GDP growth in 2017; at 2%

Reuters reported on Friday that the EU Commission was considering a revision, downwards, of the GDP forecast for Greece in 2017, putting the figure at roughly 2 percent, as opposed to the ambitious 2.7-percent figure European creditors and the Greek government predicted for the year.

The news agency quoted an unnamed EU official.

The Commission is expected to released revised forecasts for all EU states next week, Reuters reminded.

The same EU official, echoing repeated statements by other European officials this month, pointed to uncertainty emanating from the year-long delay in finally concluding the second review of the Greek program (third bailout).