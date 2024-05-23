Port of Piraeus: The dredging project advances

The “green light” for the continuation of dredging operations in the port of Piraeus, for reasons of safe navigation, was given by the Council of State, while at the same time proceeding with the revocation of the temporary order suspending the relevant works.

The Supreme Administrative Court had initially accepted the suspension applications of the Piraeus Bar Association, the Piraeus Labor Center and citizens to suspend the dredging operations for environmental reasons, following a relevant petition filed with the Piraeus Central Port Authority.

However, the competent department of the Council of State proceeded to withdraw the temporary order that had been issued from 17/5, while the legal appeal of the institutions is expected to be discussed tomorrow, Thursday (23/5).