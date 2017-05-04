Minister quickly reverses request for council to consider disused airport facilities as 'modern monuments'

The relevant culture minister made an abrupt "about-face" on Thursday hours after press reports revealed she requested that a ministry-affiliated council re-assess a previous decision, which failed to ascribe architectural and historical characteristics entailed in "modern monuments" to a handful of disused facilities at the old Athens airport.

Minister Lydia Koniordou, a theatrical actress appointed to the Cabinet with the culture portfolio, recalled her written request, a hastily issued press release noted early Thursday afternoon.

In a letter to members of the relevant council for modern monuments last month, Koniordou called on the former to reconsider whether three buildings at the Helleniko site featured characteristics that could render them as persevered "monuments", including the concrete nondescript former west terminal.

"The recall (of the letter-request) comes after a detailed examination of the relevant (case) file, during which it was ascertained that there is no new information over which the initial assessment was based on, in order to justify the recourse over this issue," the statement read.