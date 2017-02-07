Finance ministry: 125 mln€ seized in 2016 for arrears to the state

Roughly 125 million euros were seized by the tax bureau over 2016 for arrears to the state, Greece's finance ministry announced on Monday.

The sum was collected from seizures affecting more than 180,000 different individual taxpayer codes (AFM), but with only 11 property auctions of seized assets reported, eight of which are located in the greater Athens area. Of the 11, four were described as primary residences.

The figures were submitted by the ministry to Parliament.

The value of the few properties seized by the tax bureau for arrears and subsequently auctioned off reached 8.46 million euros.