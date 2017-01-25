Mitsotakis refers 'unprecedented regression' in 2 years since leftist SYRIZA assumed power

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday referred to an "unprecedented regression" in the country over the past two years, speaking to members of his party's political committee and on the occasion of the assumption of power by leftist SYRIZA and its small rightist coalition partner, the Independent Greeks (AN.EL).

In touching on the now delayed second review of the Greek program (third bailout), Mitsotakis accused Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of "playing with the country's fate in a dice game".

"The SYRIZA-AN.EL storm hasn't left anything standing in its wake. This regression over the past two years is without precedent ... (the results) are tragic; the size of the catastrophe is undisputed; the country's defeat is complete," he charged.

Mitsotakis, a former ND minister and the son of ex-prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, underlined that the country was exiting the crisis when SYRIZA took over in January 2015. "Under SYRIZA, however, taxes are increasing, the bank system is teetering, the economy's competitiveness is dropping and more businesses are closing," he said.