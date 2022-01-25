PM Mitsotakis calls for 2,000 euro compensation per stranded car on Attiki Odos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the payment of 2,000 euros per stranded car on Attiki Odos, in communication that he had early on Tuesday with the management of the company operating the toll road, which the company agreed to.

During the meeting there was an assessment of the situation and decisions were taken to address the continuing problems caused by the severe weather conditions. The meeting was chaired by the prime minister and attended by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, Ministers of State Giorgos Gerapetritis and Akis Skertsos, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Lefteris Economou, the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou, the Secretary General of the Prime Minister Grigoris Dimitriadis and DEDDIE CEO Anastasios Manos.

Source: ANA-MPA