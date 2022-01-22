PM Mitsotakis: Six of Greece's most unspoilt mountains now included in new high environmental protection initiative

Six of Greece's most unspoilt mountains will be included in the Environment & Energy Ministry's 'Untrodden Mountains' program, which was presented on Friday.

The mountains which thus come under special protection are: Lefka Ori (White Mountains) in Crete, Taigetos in the Peloponnese, Mount Saos in Samothrace, Mounts Timfi and Smolikas in the Pindos region, and Mount Chatzi in Thessaly.

Now instituted by ministerial decision, this special high environmental protection initiative precludes all artificial changes to the natural environment in these areas, such as new roads and other infrastructure "that alters the character of these mountains," the premier pointed out.

"Land will no longer be chartered in those areas, new roads will not be laid, and wind mills will not be installed," he added. In contrast, "historic trails and footpaths will be maintained and their signage will be upgraded to make them even more suitable for people's excursions, hiking, sports and ecotourism activities."

The prime minister also underlined that "this initiative in no way calls into question the development of renewable energy sources."

Source: ANA-MPA