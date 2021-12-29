Tremor measuring 5.7 Richter shakes Crete

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 09:31
UPD:09:47
Γεωδυναμικό Ινστιτούτο
An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale was recorded on Wednesday at 07:08 in the sea region 48 km south-west of Crete, the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens said.

There are no reports of damage so far.


