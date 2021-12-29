Tremor measuring 5.7 Richter shakes Crete

Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής. Γίνετε συνδρομητής στην έντυπη
An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale was recorded on Wednesday at 07:08 in the sea region 48 km south-west of Crete, the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens said.
There are no reports of damage so far.
