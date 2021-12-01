PM Mitsotakis at conference: EU should revise fiscal policy in terms of green transition

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 09:04
A- A A+

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his view that the European Union's fiscal policy needs to be revised in light of the green transition, speaking at a conference held online by the Harvard Business School Club of Greece (HBS Club) on Tuesday.

The Greek premier told the "Climate Change: An Existential Crisis" panel that striking a balance between financing green transition and sustaining fiscal discipline is expected to be a dominant debate at European Council level in 2022.

Regarding the Greek government's initiatives towards a green transition, Mitsotakis emphasized the strengthening of households against price hikes in natural gas, and he stressed the significance of diversifying gas supply sources of EU member states.

In this regard, he said, the Eastern Mediterranean can play a role of geopolitical importance as an alternative energy source to the EU.

Source: ANA-MPA


Προτεινόμενα για εσάς



Popular





    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 Η ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - ZOFRANK HOLDINGS CO. LIMITED
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου